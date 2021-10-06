Zacks Investment Research Lowers Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) to Strong Sell

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

HLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

