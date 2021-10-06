Zacks Investment Research Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $189.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Qorvo is riding on strong demand for highly integrated 5G solutions that deliver superior performance. Accelerated deployment of 5G, the roll-out of Wi-Fi 6 and 6E technologies, and advancement in applications based on Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Thread and ultrawide band technologies are favoring the company’s prospects. Its ultrawide band technology is a growth driver as it provides a superior level of accuracy, reliability, latency and security when compared with traditional technologies like Wi-Fi, BLE and NFC. Expanding opportunities presented by RF-based biotechnology testing is noteworthy. Qorvo provided positive second quarter and fiscal 2022 revenue guidance. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increase in labor and other development expenses are expected to hurt margin in the near term.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QRVO. Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.85.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,229. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $124.56 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,688,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,996,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Qorvo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,855,000 after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

