Zacks Investment Research Lowers Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Renault alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on RNLSY. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC raised shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux cut shares of Renault from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Renault stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 57,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,010. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. Renault has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renault (RNLSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.