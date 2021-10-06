Zacks Investment Research Lowers Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) to Hold

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $141.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Simon Property have outperformed the industry it belongs to so far in the year. In addition, the recent trend in 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share estimate revision indicates a favorable outlook for the company. With the resumption of the economy and an improving leasing environment, the retail REIT is poised to benefit from its superior assets in premium locations. Amid the retail real estate market transformation, adoption of an omni-channel strategy and its successful tie-ups with premium retailers has been encouraging. Moreover, strategic buyouts and transformative redevelopments act as tailwinds. Also, a solid balance-sheet will help it tap growth amid an improving environment. However, store closures, tenant bankruptcy, low footfall at properties and higher e-commerce adoption remain major concerns.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $130.14. 47,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,005. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.46. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $137.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

