Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Hold

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

CYTK has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.12. 764,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $37.97.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $77,616.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,791 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

