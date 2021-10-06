Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) to “Buy”

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $373.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

