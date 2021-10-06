Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) to “Buy”

The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Get The Bank of East Asia alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Bank of East Asia in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DBS Vickers upgraded shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.10 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

BKEAY stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.56. 45,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,496. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The Bank of East Asia has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

The Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of East Asia (BKEAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.