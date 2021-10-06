Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WW International (NASDAQ:WW) to “Hold”

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Shares of WW International stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. 35,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,966. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. WW International has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WW International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in WW International by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in WW International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WW International by 3,181.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WW International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after acquiring an additional 67,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

