Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Trimmed by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,880 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $56,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 140,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,739,000 after acquiring an additional 50,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,551. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.05 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.74.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

