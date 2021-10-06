ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.11). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ZIOPHARM Oncology.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03.

ZIOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

In other news, Director Heidi Hagen purchased 23,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $41,835.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Vieser purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 102.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 258,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 130,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 122,136 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 67.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 34,599 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 98,518.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 59,111 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $975,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZIOP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.83. 68,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,199. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.