Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.81. The stock had a trading volume of 94,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.83. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

