Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 2,202 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 2,202 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $16,625.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $135,471.30.

On Monday, July 19th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,715 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $17,767.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,431,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,831,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zynga by 27.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after buying an additional 4,395,300 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,773,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 767.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 17.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

