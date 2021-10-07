$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. Trip.com Group reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday. CLSA dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

TCOM stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,761 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,199,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

