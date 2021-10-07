-$0.03 EPS Expected for Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.59 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis decreased their price objective on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

MBII stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $158.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,208,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $25,894.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,232,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,665.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,233 shares of company stock valued at $101,236. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 183,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 85,320 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 32,395 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

