$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. 3D Systems posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

DDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE DDD traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $337,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 27.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 18.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,467 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,650 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $561,677,000 after buying an additional 1,152,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.