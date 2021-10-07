-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Bloom Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BE traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 53,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,926. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.