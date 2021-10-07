-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.06). Veracyte reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $43.54 on Thursday. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,509.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,015,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 66.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after buying an additional 1,008,289 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 181.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after buying an additional 1,001,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,351,000 after buying an additional 865,112 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21,676.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after buying an additional 580,713 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

