-$0.15 EPS Expected for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.13). Cryoport posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of CYRX traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.24. 232,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,291. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $701,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,574 shares of company stock valued at $25,141,761 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 194.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after buying an additional 1,312,860 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cryoport by 81,723.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after buying an additional 1,060,765 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 141.0% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after buying an additional 659,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after buying an additional 493,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Cryoport by 53.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after buying an additional 327,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

