-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.40). GameStop reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $7,985,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $993,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $31,985,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $1,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,064,953. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.42 and a beta of -2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.83. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

