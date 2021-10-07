$0.22 EPS Expected for Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Largo Resources.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $54.29 million for the quarter. Largo Resources had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.44%.

LGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGO. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $105,846,000. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $436,817,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $46,582,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $6,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $6,021,000.

NYSE:LGO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,602. The company has a market capitalization of $640.97 million and a PE ratio of 30.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Largo Resources has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Largo Resources (LGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.