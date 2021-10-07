-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Onconova Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

ONTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONTX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,178. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

