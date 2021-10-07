-$0.32 EPS Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.25). Silk Road Medical reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $386,980.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,635.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $508,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,536 shares of company stock worth $5,117,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,022,000 after acquiring an additional 112,837 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 954,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,694,000 after acquiring an additional 39,250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after acquiring an additional 45,319 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 1.51. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

