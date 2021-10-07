$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. American Campus Communities reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

ACC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $50.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 727.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

