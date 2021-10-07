-$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). MacroGenics posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MacroGenics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.91. 541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,905. MacroGenics has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.23.

MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

