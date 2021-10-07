$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group also reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $883,033 over the last quarter. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Movado Group in the second quarter worth about $3,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOV traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,526. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

