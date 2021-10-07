$0.80 EPS Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.75. The Charles Schwab posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.70. 196,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,236,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $77.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $2,085,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 539,762 shares of company stock valued at $39,467,201. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

