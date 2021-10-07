$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.03. Ultra Clean posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $33,362.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,341.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,497 shares of company stock worth $215,504 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,102,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCTT traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. 6,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,455. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

