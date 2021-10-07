$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.76. Voya Financial reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,827,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,267,000 after purchasing an additional 742,233 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 77.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after purchasing an additional 531,442 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,752,000. Finally, Arctis Global LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,987,000.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

