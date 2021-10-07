$1.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $1.87. First Republic Bank posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.22. 743,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,233. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $204.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,070 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after purchasing an additional 983,528 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 97.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after purchasing an additional 755,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at about $104,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

