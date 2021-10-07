$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will report $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.08.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $5,688,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 100,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,029. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.78 and its 200 day moving average is $197.22. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $124.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

