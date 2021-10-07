$102.64 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce sales of $102.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.06 million to $104.34 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $82.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $398.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.29 million to $403.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $448.18 million, with estimates ranging from $440.71 million to $458.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $108.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 32.5% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 159.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 77,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 55,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,715. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.90 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 2.17.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Featured Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.