$104.65 Million in Sales Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will post sales of $104.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.50 million and the lowest is $103.27 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $93.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $413.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.48 million to $416.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $421.80 million, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $423.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $76.89. 88 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,417. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.68. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,440,000 after acquiring an additional 204,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,649,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after acquiring an additional 254,359 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 433.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,230,000 after acquiring an additional 911,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after acquiring an additional 415,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

