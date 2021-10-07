10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $161.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

TXG stock traded up $8.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.29. 41,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,334. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.27. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $125.84 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $120,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $43,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,013,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,181 shares of company stock worth $29,844,917 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

