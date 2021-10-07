$110.35 Million in Sales Expected for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to announce sales of $110.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year sales of $479.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.12 million to $488.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $519.92 million, with estimates ranging from $517.33 million to $522.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

GCM Grosvenor stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCMG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,333,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter worth about $4,137,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,921,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 249,266 shares during the period. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

