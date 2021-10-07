110,549 Shares in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 110,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,570,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 67,072 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth about $85,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 142.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

