110,771 Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,048,000 after buying an additional 7,359,430 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 131.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 785,567 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 570.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 779,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

