$119.35 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will announce sales of $119.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.20 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $118.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $499.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $453.92 million to $530.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $742.26 million, with estimates ranging from $596.35 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. The business had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ PTCT traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,960. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.07.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $38,577.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 343,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 81,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

