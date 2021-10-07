134,700 Shares in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Purchased by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 134,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 20.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,403,000 after purchasing an additional 84,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after acquiring an additional 205,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after acquiring an additional 398,283 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 15.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 27.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 980,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after acquiring an additional 210,699 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCO shares. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of CMCO traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.88. 867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.14 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

