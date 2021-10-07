13,535 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,117,000 after acquiring an additional 946,011 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,462 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,837,000 after acquiring an additional 487,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,963,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after acquiring an additional 89,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,729,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,645,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IONS opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.95.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

