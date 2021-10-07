1,525 Shares in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Purchased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,912,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 102,858 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,414,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,207,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 11.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,163,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,160,000 after buying an additional 119,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

