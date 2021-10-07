1,558 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 10.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $201,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 104.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $214.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.25.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

