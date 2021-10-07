17,732 Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 41,412 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BYD opened at $64.38 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

