1,800 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IIPR stock opened at $230.84 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $253.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.01 and its 200-day moving average is $203.76. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.