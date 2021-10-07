$2.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.52 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $9.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABG. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ABG traded up $8.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.11. The company had a trading volume of 100,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,506. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $216.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

