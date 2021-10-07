$20.14 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report $20.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.56 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $21.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $85.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.01 million to $86.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $84.43 million, with estimates ranging from $83.19 million to $86.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.99 million.

FDUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Hovde Group raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Fidus Investment stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,647. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $426.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. 23.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

