$21.50 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will post sales of $21.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $24.00 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $9.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $74.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $82.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $85.00 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $101.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $158,037,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 479,599 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,165,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 218,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 216,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $467.70 million, a P/E ratio of 89.68 and a beta of 1.70. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

