$21.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report sales of $21.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.08 billion to $22.53 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $22.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $93.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.27 billion to $95.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $92.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.34 billion to $96.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after purchasing an additional 855,801 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded up $3.90 on Thursday, reaching $207.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,994,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.67 and a 200-day moving average of $197.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

