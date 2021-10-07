226 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Bought by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $109.94 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $89.39 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.23.

