$227.69 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to announce sales of $227.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $231.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.10 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $175.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

OXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.05. 133,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.01. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.82%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

