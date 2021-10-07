$25.10 Million in Sales Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will post sales of $25.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.30 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full-year sales of $83.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.90 million to $91.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $290.33 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $358.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Lion Electric.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on LEV shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEV traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,630. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. The Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

